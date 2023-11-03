Warren rushed 11 times for 88 yards and secured all three targets for 25 yards in the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Warren broke out for a career-best rushing yardage tally on a night where he faced a Titans defense that had been exceedingly difficult to run against all season. The second-year back's total paced the Steelers, and he notably outgained backfield mate Najee Harris by 19 yards on five fewer carries. Despite his stellar effort Thursday, which also saw Warren come within a half-yard short of the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, it's likely Harris remains the lead back in terms of workload during a favorable Week 10 home matchup against the Packers on Nov. 12.