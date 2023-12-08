Warren rushed seven times for 11 yards and secured four of five targets for 29 yards in the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Warren slogged through his most inefficient game of the season on the ground, although his receiving yardage total was his highest since Week 5. The second-year pro logged five fewer carries than backfield mate Najee Harris overall, and although he was more involved than the latter in the passing game, Warren figures to remain in a complementary role in a Week 15 road matchup against the Colts a week from Saturday.