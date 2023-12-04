Warren rushed the ball nine times for 59 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Warren saw his workload diminish to its lowest mark since Week 8. He was still efficient on the ground, with his longest gain of the day going for 18 yards. More concerning was Warren's lack of involvement as a pass catcher, as he failed to record multiple receptions for just the second time this season. After briefly challenging for the lead-back role in Pittsburgh, he seems to have firmly slipped behind Najee Harris on the depth chart and will be reliant upon big plays for his production.