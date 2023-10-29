Warren rushed five times for 19 yards while securing four of five targets for 19 yards during the Steelers' 20-10 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Warren led the Steelers in rushing yards Sunday, but he still struggled to provide much of a spark as the Steelers' offense continued to falter. The 24-year-old has provided some fantasy value while sharing backfield work with Najee Harris, but Warren hasn't displayed much upside, especially on the ground. The second-year pro has rushed 45 times for 175 yards and a touchdown while securing 26 of 32 targets for 184 yards over the first seven games of the season.