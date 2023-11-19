Warren rushed the ball nine times for 129 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns. He added three receptions for 13 yards.

Warren was the lone bright spot of the Pittsburgh offense, as he accounted for the team's only touchdown with a 74-yard rush early in the second half. He had other big gains of 11, nine and eight yards, and on the rare occasion the Steelers were able to move the ball, Warren was responsible. He's now topped 100 yards in consecutive games and should continue to get plenty of opportunity while working alongside Najee Harris.