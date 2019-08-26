Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Preseason struggles continue
Dobbs completed four of nine passes for 79 yards and an interception in Sunday's 18-6 preseason win over Tennessee. He also ran five times for 10 yards.
Dobbs was outperformed by Mason Rudolph for the third time in three games but will have one last chance to prove he deserves to be Ben Roethlisberger's backup in the final preseason game on Thursday against the Panthers.
