Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Dobbs will serve as the primary backup to starting quarterback Nick Mullens on Sunday.

Dobbs has not seen the field for the Vikings since he was benched in favor of Mullens during their Week 14 win at Las Vegas. Mullens has played very ambitiously over the last four games, leading to some big plays but also an unacceptable number of interceptions. If turnovers get the best of Mullens in Week 18, Dobbs could see the tables turn back in his favor during Minnesota's season finale.