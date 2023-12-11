Dobbs completed 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards and added 21 rushing yards on five carries before being replaced by Nick Mullens in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders.

It was the lowest-scoring game in the NFL since 2007, and Mullens led Minnesota to the only scoring drive on his second possession after taking over, taking the Vikings 56 yards for their only trip into the red zone to set up a 36-yard Greg Joseph field goal. With Dobbs having posted poor numbers two games in a row, Mullens seems very likely to get his first start of the season in Week 15 against the Bengals.