Dobbs got to work with the first-team offense in practice Thursday, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Ray Fittipaldo.

Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) was unable to finish practice, and Landry Jones (abdomen) continues to be out, creating an opportunity for Dobbs to show the coaching staff what he can do. The fourth-round draft pick is competing with Jones to back up Roethlisberger this season, but could be the quarterback of the future with Big Ben continuing to talk about his possible retirement after this campaign.