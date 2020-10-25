Smith-Schuster recorded nine receptions on 14 targets for 85 yards in Week 7 against the Titans.

Smith-Schuster didn't find the end zone and wasn't a major deep threat, but he recorded a season-best 14 targets and 85 yards. A big portion of that production came on two catches -- a 28-yard catch halfway through the fourth quarter and a 21-yard reception in the second quarter. With Diontae Johnson (ankle) banged up again, Smith-Schuster could be in for plenty of targets in Week 8 against Baltimore.