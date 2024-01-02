Pickett (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

This marks Pickett's first full listing since undergoing surgery on his right ankle Dec. 6. The Steelers held a walkthrough to begin Week 18 prep, though, so his activity level in ensuing practices likely will help the team determine whether or not he's set to serve as Mason Rudolph's backup Saturday at Baltimore. If healthy, Pickett seems like the better bet to do so over Mitch Trubisky, but coach Mike Tomlin has yet to make a decision.