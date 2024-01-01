Pickett (ankle) will likely serve as the backup quarterback in Saturday's game against the Ravens, according to Chris Adamski of TribLive.com.

Pickett -- who was inactive for Week 17 action -- is on track to suit up Saturday for the first time since Week 13, but even if he does he won't start, as head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Mason Rudolph will be under center for a third straight contest. Pickett's participation -- or lack thereof -- at practice later this week will likely determine whether or not he's made active for the Steelers' regular-season finale.