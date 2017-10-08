Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Records 10 catches in blowout defeat
Bell rushed 15 times for 47 yards and caught all 10 of his targets for 46 more in Sunday's 30-9 loss to the Jaguars.
Bell fell flat as a rusher despite the favorable matchup against the NFL's worst run defense, but he provided decent value to PPR league owners despite falling short of 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in five weeks. While he's still doing plenty of damage as a receiver out of the backfield, it's tough to argue that Bell's offseason holdout hasn't had a negative effect on his rushing abilities. He's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry this year after finishing at 4.9 in each of the past two seasons.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Faces NFL-worst rush defense in Week 5•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Finds end zone twice•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Scores first touchdown of 2017•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Grinds out yardage in win over Vikings•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Shows plenty of rust•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to enter Week 1 at full speed•
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...