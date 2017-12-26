Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Three catches Monday

Bryant caught three of four targets for 60 yards and added an eight-yard rush in Monday's 34-6 win over Houston.

Even with Antonio Brown (calf) sidelined, Bryant didn't see nearly as much attention from Ben Roethlisberger as Le'Veon Bell (eight targets) or JuJu Smith-Schuster (seven targets). The mercurial wideout's big-play ability gives him a high ceiling for next week's finale against the mistake-prone Browns, but Bryant's inconsistency also gives him a low floor.