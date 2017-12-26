Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Three catches Monday
Bryant caught three of four targets for 60 yards and added an eight-yard rush in Monday's 34-6 win over Houston.
Even with Antonio Brown (calf) sidelined, Bryant didn't see nearly as much attention from Ben Roethlisberger as Le'Veon Bell (eight targets) or JuJu Smith-Schuster (seven targets). The mercurial wideout's big-play ability gives him a high ceiling for next week's finale against the mistake-prone Browns, but Bryant's inconsistency also gives him a low floor.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Set for larger role•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores second touchdown of season•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Six catches in win•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Four receptions in win•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...