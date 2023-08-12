Rudolph completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 132 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 15 yards during Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett completed six of his seven pass attempts during Friday's matchup, and although Rudolph was less efficient, he led the Steelers' four quarterbacks in passing yards and had the longest pass of the game, a 67-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin in the third quarter. Rudolph isn't in the mix for the starting job ahead of the 2023 campaign, but it's possible he challenges Mitch Trubisky for the No. 2 job if he continues to impress during the preseason.