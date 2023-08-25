Rudolph completed three of seven pass attempts for 15 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for three yards during Thursday's 24-0 preseason win over Atlanta.

Rudolph was efficient during the Steelers' first two preseason games but took a step back Thursday, while Mitch Trubisky was productive for a second consecutive matchup. Trubisky is likely the favorite to serve as the No. 2 quarterback in Pittsburgh now that the preseason has concluded, but Rudolph could still be in the mix to make the 53-man roster if the team keeps three quarterbacks on the roster heading into the regular season.