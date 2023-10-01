Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, but he'll dress and serve as the emergency quarterback, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

For a fourth straight week, Rudolph will technically be inactive but is eligible to play if both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are forced out of the game. Rudolph didn't appear in any games last year, but he's played in 17 contests since being drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.