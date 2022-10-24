Harris rushed 17 times for 65 yards while securing three of four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Harris has had an inconsistent start to the 2022 campaign, but he logged his second-highest total of the season in yards from scrimmage. The 24-year-old has failed to top 100 yards in any of the first seven games of the season, and it's possible that he faces an unfavorable game script next week if the Steelers fall behind early to the undefeated Eagles.