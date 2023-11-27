Freiermuth recorded nine receptions on 11 targets for 120 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

George Pickens was the expected beneficiary of the Steelers' change in offensive coordinator, but Freiermuth was the most productive pass catcher for the team. He tallied the first 100-yard game of his career thanks to long catches of 29, 24 and 16 yards. It was a notable development for Freiermuth, as Pittsburgh has struggled to complete passes over the middle of the field this season, and as a result, he had double-digit receiving yards just once in a game entering Sunday's contest.