Freiermuth totaled three catches (on four targets) for 44 yards during Sunday's 30-23 win at Seattle.

Freiermuth wasn't looked at by quarterback Mason Rudolph in the latter's first start Week 16 against the Bengals, but the tight end was able to get in the act Sunday with his second-highest yardage tally of the year. With only three instances of 40-plus yards in 11 appearances on the campaign, though, Freiermuth is tough to trust in a Steelers offense with uncertainty under center and multiple options to feed in WRs George Pickens and Diontae Johnson and RB Jaylen Warren. Freiermuth may have a difficult time producing Week 18 on the road against the Ravens' fourth-ranked defense (302.1 yards per game).