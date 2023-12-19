Freiermuth was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice report due to a knee injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Freiermuth previously sat out Weeks 5-10 due to a hamstring issue, but a different concern is impacting his reps to begin Week 16 prep. Since returning from injured reserve Week 11, he's hauled in 19 of 28 targets for 190 yards and no touchdowns, with most of that production coming Week 12 in Cincinnati (9-120-0 on 11 targets). As such, Freiermuth will be tough to trust for production Saturday versus the Bengals if he's able to suit up.