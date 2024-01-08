Freiermuth secured both of his targets for 21 yards during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens on Saturday.

Freiermuth had a lackluster second half of the regular season following a five-game absence earlier in the year, and he was held below 45 receiving yards for a sixth consecutive game Saturday. Across those six matchups, he secured 14 of 22 targets for 128 yards. The 2021 second-rounder reached the end zone just twice this season and hasn't been a prominent part of the passing game in recent weeks.