The Steelers activated Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.

Freiermuth now appears on track for Sunday's game against the Browns, but official word on his status may have to wait until 90 minutes before the game's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The starting tight end hasn't played since Week 4 due to a hamstring issue, and his return could provide a notable boost for Pittsburgh's passing game. Though Freiermuth is only averaging 13.3 yards per game this season, he did score twice across four appearances.