The Steelers are expected to add Freiermuth (hamstring) to the 53-man roster Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Freiermuth was designated for a return to practice from IR earlier this week, and it looks like he's on track to gain full clearance in time for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Browns. If so, Pittsburgh will officially announce the transaction ahead of Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. If back on the field, Freiermuth will offer a notable boost for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' passing game versus Cleveland.