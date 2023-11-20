Freiermuth recorded one reception on one target for seven yards in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Freiermuth was activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game and took the field for the first time since Week 4. The entire Pittsburgh offense was muted, and his results were no different. Prior to going down with the injury, Freiermuth had inconsistent usage but never saw more than four targets in a game. Given the current state of the Steelers' offense, it's difficult to project consistent volume for him moving forward.