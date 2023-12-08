Freiermuth brought in three of seven targets for 18 yards and also recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Freiermuth was one of the statistical victims of Mitch Trubisky's struggles with efficiency Thursday, finishing with his fifth sub-20-yard tally of the campaign in the process. The third-year tight end did manage to boost his overall fantasy production to a modest degree with his two-point conversion reception following the Steelers' final touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter. However, he remains very hard to trust due to Pittsburgh's quarterback issues heading into a Week 15 road matchup against the Colts on Saturday, Dec. 16.