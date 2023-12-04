Freiermuth caught three of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Freiermuth came back down to earth after posting his first career 100-yard performance against the Bengals in the previous game. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett hurt his ankle in the first half against Arizona, and Freiermuth couldn't get on the same page with backup Mitch Trubisky. With Pickett expected to remain sidelined Thursday against New England, Freiermuth will likely have Trubisky throwing to him again in Week 14.