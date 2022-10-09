Freiermuth won't return to Sunday's game against the Bills after sustaining a concussion, Burt Lauten of Steelers.com reports.

Prior to leaving the contest, Freiermuth caught both of his targets for 12 yards. In his absence, Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward are next up for the Steelers' TE snaps. Freiermuth will now look to progress through the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of next weekend's game against the Buccaneers.