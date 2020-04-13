Steelers' Saeed Blacknall: Headed to Pittsburgh
Blacknall is signing with the Steelers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Blacknall had 979 receiving yards in four seasons (2014-17) at Penn State before going undrafted and then spending time on NFL practice squads in Oakland and Arizona. He was most recently seen with the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats, catching four of 14 targets for 120 yards and two touchdowns in three games. Blacknall will try to earn a role as a part-time deep threat and special teams contributor in Pittsburgh.
