Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Pops up on injury report
Tuitt missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Tuitt will have another chance to practice Saturday. The sixth-year pro has been a workhorse through the first two games, racking up 139 total snaps and making nine tackles.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Removed from injury report•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Solid showing in season finale•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Full practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Sack against Titans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...