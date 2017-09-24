Play

Tuitt (biceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Tuitt's inactive status comes as a bit of a surprise after he logged full participation in practice Thursday and Friday. Tyson Alualu will figure to get the start at defensive end for what is an otherwise healthy defensive line.

