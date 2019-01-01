Watt totaled seven tackles (four solo) including a sack during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

Playing in just his second season Watt finished strong, recording a sack in each of the last three games. He finishes the 2018 season with 68 tackles including a team-leading 13 sacks and six forced fumbles in 16 games and has 20 sacks in 31 career games. Watt has three years remaining on his current contract and will be back to terrorize opposing quarterbacks for Pittsburgh next season.

