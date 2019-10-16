Steelers' T.J. Watt: Battling unknown injury
Coach Mike Tomlin said Watt (undisclosed) could be limited during next week's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The Steelers are on bye this week, but it's not a good sign that the coaching staff is already planning to limit Watt's practice reps a week in advance. If he's limited for practice for the entire week leading up to Week 8's game against the lowly Dolphins, the team may choose to keep him on the sideline as a precaution. He's been a disruptive pass-rusher for the Steelers with three sacks in the last three games.
