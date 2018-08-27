Steelers' T.J. Watt: Returns to practice
Watt (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Watt's hammy issue has sidetracked the Pittsburgh linebacker for almost a month. His reinsertion into the defensive mix indicates that he should be fine for the season opener. Watt racked up 54 total tackles to go along with seven sacks in year one.
