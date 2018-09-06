Steelers' Vance McDonald: Sits out practice Thursday
McDonald (foot) did not practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
McDonald practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, so the Thursday downgrade clouds the tight end's Week 1 status. McDonald considers himself day-to-day, but if he can't play Sunday against the Browns, added opportunities would be on tap for Jesse James.
