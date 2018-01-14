Steelers' Vince Williams: Cleared of concussion
Williams cleared the league's concussion protocol and will be eligible to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Williams was taken to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's tilt after suffering the head injury, but he'll likely be back in action following halftime.
