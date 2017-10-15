Steelers' Vince Williams: Injures hip Sunday
Williams sustained a hip injury against the Chiefs on Sunday and is questionable to return.
If Williams is unable to return, Tyler Matakevich is next up on the Steelers depth chart at inside linebacker.
More News
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Records sack Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Records first sack this season in win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Two tackles in playoff win•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Will play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Being evaluated for shoulder injury•
-
Steelers' Vince Williams: Having trouble in Miami heat•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...