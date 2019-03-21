Williams (toe) restructured his contract with the Steelers on Tuesday to create $2.86 million in cap space for 2019, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Williams missed two games in 2018 due to hamstring and toe injuries, and finished the season with 76 tackles (50 solo), 4.5 sacks, one interception and one touchdown. The 29-year-old figures to see a heavy role again at inside linebacker for the Steelers alongside recent free-agent acquisition Mark Barron.