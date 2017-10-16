Play

Williams totaled five tackles (all solo), including two sacks in Pittsburgh's 19-13 win over Kansas City.

Williams now has four sacks this season to lead the team, surpassing his total for the previous four seasons combined (2.5). He'll look to stay on a roll in Week 7 against the Bengals, whom the Steelers have defeated in seven times in their last eight meetings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories