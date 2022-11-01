Washington traded Jackson (back) and a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Jackson missed three straight games due to a back injury and will now join a new team ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. It's unclear if the cornerback will be able to make his Steelers debut against the Saints on Sunday, but when available, he figures to compete for a depth role behind Ahkello Witherspoon and Cameron Sutton.