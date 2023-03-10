The Steelers released Jackson (back) on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jackson was traded by Washington to Pittsburgh during the 2022 campaign, but he didn't make any appearances for the Steelers and ended the season on IR with a back injury. The 2016 first-round pick has appeared in 75 career games and totaled 51 pass defenses and five interceptions, so he should garner some attention as a free agent this summer.
