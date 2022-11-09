Jackson (back) didn't practice Wednesday.
Jackson, who's missed three straight games due to a back injury, was traded by the Commanders to the Steelers during Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye. It's concerning that the cornerback isn't available to practice with his new squad Wednesday, but he'll have two more opportunities to participate before the team needs to make a decision on Jackson's status for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans.
