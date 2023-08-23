Jackson had a tryout with the Giants on Wednesday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Jackson is looking to latch on with a new team after he was released by Pittsburgh on March 10. The veteran cornerback played with Washington last season but spent much of the campaign on the IR due to a back injury. Jackson spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals, though he missed his entire rookie year due to a torn pectoral muscle.