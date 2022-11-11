Jackson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Although Jackson was able to rest during the Steelers' Week 9 bye after being traded from Washington to Pittsburgh at the beginning of November, he'll be forced to miss a fourth consecutive game due to his back injury. His next chance to make his team debut will be Nov. 20 against the Bengals.
