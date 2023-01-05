The Steelers designated Jackson (back) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, per the team's official site.

Jackson, who's been on injured reserve with a nagging back issue since Nov. 12, returned to practice Wednesday, ultimately opening the 21-day window for the Steelers to activate him to the active roster. The 30-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh via a trade with Washington prior to the team's Week 9 bye, but he has yet to make his Steelers' debut.