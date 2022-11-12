Pittsburgh placed Jackson (back) on its injured reserve list Saturday.
After missing the last three games he could have played in with a lingering back injury, Jackson will ultimately be forced to miss at least four more games as he recovers. With Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) also out for Week 10, James Pierre will once again be in line for increased reps on the boundaries.
More News
-
Steelers' William Jackson: Won't play against Saints•
-
Steelers' William Jackson: Still dealing with back issue•
-
Steelers' William Jackson: Traded to Pittsburgh•
-
Commanders' William Jackson: Remains out for Week 8•
-
Commanders' William Jackson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Commanders' William Jackson: Not practicing Wednesday•