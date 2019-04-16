T.J. Yeldon: Has visit with Buffalo

Yeldon visited the Bills on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Chris Ivory no longer in the mix, the Bills' running back depth chart is currently headed by incumbent starter LeSean McCoy and veteran Frank Gore. If Yeldon ends up with Buffalo, he'd add valuable depth and a viable pass-catching alternative out of the team's backfield.

