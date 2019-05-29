Pryor is working out for the Jaguars on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It doesn't seem Pryor has had many suitors since the former Ohio State quarterback failed to stick with either the Bills or Jets in 2018. His last known visit was to Detroit last November. Now getting a look in Jacksonville, Pryor would be far from guaranteed to make the final 53-man roster if signed to a contract.

