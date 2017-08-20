Texans' Alfred Blue: Leading rusher Saturday
Blue rushed five times for a team-high 20 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots.
A most encouraging sign for Blue's potential relevance was when he replaced starter Lamar Miller on the team's second drive as they drove inside New England's 10-yard line. He had one red-zone carry before quarterback Tom Savage hit Jaelen Strong for a touchdown. It's in that area -- the red zone where yards are hard to come by -- where there's potential value beyond Miller. Blue remains in the mix as the top backup, but is getting pushed by rookie D'Onta Foreman.
More News
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Credits yoga, pilates for quickness•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Rushes for touchdown•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Facing competition for backup job•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Four snaps in playoff loss•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Quiet in regular season finale•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: In line to start in Week 17•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...