Texans' Alfred Blue: Leading rusher Saturday

Blue rushed five times for a team-high 20 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots.

A most encouraging sign for Blue's potential relevance was when he replaced starter Lamar Miller on the team's second drive as they drove inside New England's 10-yard line. He had one red-zone carry before quarterback Tom Savage hit Jaelen Strong for a touchdown. It's in that area -- the red zone where yards are hard to come by -- where there's potential value beyond Miller. Blue remains in the mix as the top backup, but is getting pushed by rookie D'Onta Foreman.