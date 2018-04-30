Texans' Alfred Blue: Re-signing with Texans
Blue is signing a one-year contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
A 2014 sixth-round pick, Blue had a stint as the Texans' featured back during his second pro season, but he was limited to 72 carries for 262 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last year. He'll provide insurance while D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) and Tyler Ervin (knee) recover from major injuries, though he ultimately may end up competing with undrafted rookies Terry Swanson and Lavon Coleman for a single spot on the 53-man roster. Blue's lack of speed and pass-game skills limit his upside.
